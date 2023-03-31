Here’s where we stand: Another week has passed, and Roy McGrath is still missing. And another book has been released about – and most likely by – the fugitive former aide to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

This second book is even shorter than the first, and riddled with more errors. But if you buy it on Amazon Kindle, it will cost you several dollars more.

Once again this week, you don’t have to buy a book about McGrath to read it. As a public service, you can download and read it at no cost, thanks to Baltimore Fishbowl. [We provided a link to Volume 1 last week.]

The name on the cover of the second volume of “Betrayed” is once again Ryan Cooper. But this time, he’s known as “Best Selling Author Ryan Cooper,” a claim presumably made based on the sales of the first book.

McGrath, if you recall, was briefly Hogan’s chief of staff in the summer of 2020, but his tenure ended after revelations of a severance payment equivalent to full year salary of more than $230,000 approved by the board of Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-government agency, where he served as CEO.

McGrath was indicted on federal felony charges based on that payment and other alleged crimes such as illegal wiretapping and did not appear in court for the March 13 scheduled start of his trial. He’s been missing ever since.

McGrath has claimed his innocence, and is now turning on Hogan, blaming his former employer and friend for ruining his life with self-serving disloyalty.

This second book covers, in 31 pages, Cooper/McGrath’s accounting of his decisions and actions at Maryland Environmental Service – a quasi-public agency that handles such tasks as recycling contracts for municipalities, and waste clean-up.

Cooper/McGrath continues to air in public his grievances against Bertha “Beth” Wojton, another environmental services agency official whom Cooper/McGrath blames for spilling the beans about his severance package. The cover of the latest book is a photo of Wojton posing behind an antelope she appears to have shot on an overseas hunting trip.

In the preface, the author writes that “As of March 2023, Roy is missing and being sought by the government, his family and friends, and many who are worried for his well-being and safety.”

We’ve only skimmed it, but it’s packed with details about his company car, the contracts he had to oversee, the staff changes he wanted to make, and related bureaucracy that will likely only be interested to a small audience.

In other updates, earlier this week federal authorities announced that the total reward being officer for information leading to the capture of McGrath is now $20,000, being split by the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

Also this week, the Baltimore Banner confirmed that the manhunt for McGrath is concentrated in the southern U.S. states. McGrath had moved to Florida after his indictment. And if you just can’t get enough of the McGrath story, there’s at least one more shoe that will drop: the author tells us that “this is book two in a series of three books about Roy McGrath.”

