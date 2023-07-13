If you’re in the IT field and would like to further your career, look no further than Community College of Baltimore County’s new high-level technical training opportunities.

CCBC has partnered with New Horizons to offer real-world training courses that will give you the tools you need to be competitive in the workforce. This partnership increases CCBC’s capacity to offer more in-demand, high-end courses; many leading to industry certifications required in today’s IT field. Female administrator at server room connecting wires

The IT courses offered through New Horizons cover Cloud, Cybersecurity and IT Infrastructure. Take courses to prepare for well-known industry certifications such as Amazon Web Services, CompTIA®, EC-Council, and Microsoft 365, Azure, Security, and Windows Server.

In addition to classes in IT, CCBC and New Horizons are also offering Six Sigma business courses that can help improve the quality of your organization’s processes, from manufacturing to logistics and retail.

New Horizons’ comprehensive programs ensure students are trained in the latest industry tools and systems. The best part is classes are short-term, so students can finish their training within a week or less instead of a full semester.

Courses are conveniently held online and are synchronous, so students log in during the scheduled class times to attend and participate in the live instruction. Don’t delay – classes are currently enrolling! If you’re interested in registering or learning more about CCBC’s high-level technical training through New Horizons, visit https://www.ccbcmd.edu/Programs-and-Courses/CCBC-Online/Online-Classes/Non-credit-online-classes/New-Horizons.aspx or call 443-840-2222.

