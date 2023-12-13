Baltimore-based Eutaw Place Gallery announced its partnership with Artsy, the world’s largest online art marketplace.

Beginning on Monday, Eutaw Place Gallery started featuring catalogs of works by their represented artists, along with curated collections by partner artists, through the online platform.

The gallery is an independent, artist-owned gallery in historic Bolton Hill, adjacent to the Maryland Institute College of Art. It’s located in The Carriage House, a building originally constructed circa 1810 — one of the oldest freestanding brick buildings in Baltimore. The owners only do solo exhibitions, and do not work with curators. Their priority is to focus all their exhibitions on the artist and the artists’ works.

All available works featured in the gallery’s current exhibition, “T: for ‘Toxic’ — Nacir the Younger,” are available. Eutaw Place Gallery will spotlight future exhibitions through Artsy Viewing rooms as their artist portfolio expands, allowing their artists’ exhibitions to be seen anywhere in the world.

The launch of this partnership also marks the beginning of the gallery’s partnership with painter Ariana Vaeth.

The gallery’s aim is to use the global platform of Artsy to elevate Baltimore-based artists to the international market and support the city’s wealth of homegrown talent. Featured artists include Nacir, the Younger! (@n.aciir on IG), Scout Cosner (@repeopled on IG), and Ariana Vaeth (@arianavaeth on IG).

“Baltimore has such a wealth of artists who need a platform to promote their work. I’m very excited to use this opportunity to elevate our artist’s profiles to the global level,” said Buddy Cosner, co-owner of Eutaw Place Gallery in an email to Baltimore Fishbowl.

For information about Eutaw Place Gallery, commissions, and available stock, please email this link.

