Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon will come under new management next month.

The Baltimore hotel will drop its affiliation with Hyatt Hotel Corp., and the Austin-based hotel group New Waterloo will take over May 4.

“We are delighted and humbled to work with the team at Hotel Revival,” said New Waterloo CEO Bart Knaggs in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the people in place, as well as furthering the efforts to connect and enhance impact in their communities. The care and cause they have embedded aligns entirely with the ambitions and intentions of New Waterloo as a management company. We could not be more excited to become a part of this community.”

New Waterloo owns and operates the South Congress Hotel; several bars and restaurants, including Otoko, Maie Day, La Condessa, Sway, and Café No Sé; and the Butler Pitch & Putt golf course, all in the Austin area.

The hotel group also manages El Rey Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Waymore’s Guest House in Nashville, Tennessee.

New Waterloo’s La Condessa, a contemporary Mexican restaurant, was nominated as a James Beard semi-finalist for “Outstanding Restaurant.” The group’s Maie Day steakhouse, situated at their South Congress Hotel, was named one of the top 10 Best New Restaurants in the state by Texas Monthly magazine.

This year, New Waterloo plans to open the Albert Hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas; and two restaurants in Aspen, Colorado.

Hotel Revival opened in 2018 and features 107 guest rooms, the Topside restaurant, the B-Side cocktail lounge, and the Dashery café and coffee shop.

Like this: Like Loading...