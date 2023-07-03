Throughout the month of July, the American Visionary Art Museum is bringing back “Flicks From the Hill,” their weekly free outdoor “under the stars” film series.

On all four Thursday nights in July, AVAM is offering a free outdoor movie, and free admission to the museum from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Flicks Nights. There will also be food trucks and pre-film activities.

According to the museum’s website, “AVAM specializes in original thematic exhibitions that seamlessly combine art, science, philosophy, humor, and especially social justice and betterment.” It was founded in 1984 by Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, who wanted to “emphasize intuitive creative invention and grassroots genius.”

The “Flicks from the Hill” series began in the summer of 2005.

Here is the planned line-up for this July’s movies and activities:

Thursday, July 6: West Side Story (1961)

Activity: Free Color Walk Scavenger Hunt (RSVP here)

Participate in a scavenger hunt around the AVAM campus for a chance to win a prize. The hunt is inspired by artist Sue Kreitzman and her love of colors.

Location: JRVC Plaza by the Cosmic Galaxy Egg.

Time: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13: Shrek (2001)

Activity: Decorate an Ogre Art Workshop (RSVP here)

Decorate an ogre head with gems, fur, and other materials as you prepare to join Shrek at his swampy abode. The event is open to all ages, though adults should be on hand to help younger ogres with hot glue.

Location: Base of Federal Hill, facing the movie screen.

Time: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 20: To Sir With Love (1967)

Activity: Painted Rock Workshop (RSVP here)

Paint a rock with a design or message. Then, leave it somewhere to brighten a stranger’s day. Rocks, markers and other materials will be provided. Artists of all ages are welcome.

Location: Base of Federal Hill, facing the movie screen.

Time: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 27: Hairspray (1988)

Activity: Etch A Sketch Drawing Workshop with Princess Etch (RSVP here)

Etch A Sketch artist Jane Labowitch (aka Princess Etch) will share her artistic journey and give lessons on how to create art using the classic toy. Etch A Sketch toys will be lent for the class. The event is recommended for artists ages 4 and up.

Location: AVAM’s Classroom

Two one-hour sessions, space is limited: 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.

