It’s a perennial New Year’s resolution: going to the gym.

At the top of each year, gym attendance reaches its peak as new members flock to the weight racks and ellipticals in pursuit of their fitness goals.

The added gym-goers sometimes cause crowding throughout facilities or longer wait times for machines. But facilities are working to accommodate the rise in attendance.

“We typically see the uptick in check-ins the second week of January,” said Merritt Clubs marketing director Donyel Cerceo. “We anticipate an increase every year, so we are prepared with additional classes on the schedules and added new programs to help members do different things in the club. Being proactive has helped us avoid any type of overcrowding issues.”

Visiting the gym at off-peak hours can make it easier to access the machines or equipment you want.

“Working out during off hours is always best this time of year,” said Merritt Club member Shannon James. “I love that my gym is open 24 hours because going super early or late at night is the best way to avoid the crowds, at least until February.”

Baltimore has several gyms and training facilities that can help with setting, achieving, and staying consistent with fitness goals for the entire year — not just through the month of January.

Now through Jan. 15 Merritt Clubs is offering a new year sale with a $0 enrollment.

The athletic club has nine locations, including Canton, White Marsh, Eldersburg, and others; and some are open 24 hours.

Merritt Clubs offer group fitness, one-on-one training. and saunas. Some locations have squash courts, basketball courts, lap pools, nutrition coaching, a kids club and other amenities.

“We offer a free Elevate program to all members,” Cerceo said. “This program pairs members with a fitness professional who works with them one-on-one to determine their goals and help them in the right direction with doing things they enjoy in the club, so they don’t have to keep restarting their fitness journey every January.”

Orangetheory Fitness offers a flexible month-to-month membership, in addition to a free trial for your very first workout. Their concept is a group workout that combines science, coaching and technology to get a full-body workout.

Orangetheory just kicked off its annual January Transformation Challenge. The eight-week challenge is an opportunity for members to set new year goals, track their progress, and join a support team.

They currently have four locations in and around the Baltimore area, with a new Federal Hill facility coming soon.

F45 Training, which stands for Functional 45, specializes in high-intensity team training circuit workouts that are completed in 45 minutes.

“It’s important to stay consistent when it comes to fitness. Consistency and discipline go a long way. Not giving up on yourself and knowing that even if you’re tired or in a bad mood you have to go. It will make you feel better and you will be one step closer,” said Fells Point F45 Regional performance manager Sommer Ehrenberg. “Set mini goals so you’re not overwhelmed, have a supportive group or accountability partners to motivate you, remember to rest and most importantly have fun.”

F45 has locations in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, with a new location opening soon at McHenry Row.

Planet Fitness’ new year, new member special allows newcomers to sign up for a one dollar down, $10 a month, no contract agreement. That deal ends Jan. 12.

Planet Fitness member perks go beyond the gym. After a workout, members can fuel up on Grubhub, with no delivery fees for six months. Additionally, participating Black card members can save up to 15 cents per gallon at Shell gas stations.

