Next month’s Baltimore by Baltimore festival at the Inner Harbor will highlight the Black Baltimore Renaissance, celebrating Black artists and makers of Baltimore City.

Producer Devin Wilkins has put together “A Curation of Love for our City” for the event on July 1 at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, located at 201 E. Pratt Street. The festival will take place from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., and is free to the public.

“From physical wellness with ZiZi Yoga and other Baltimore-based trainers to supporting mental wellness with the words of Konwandi Fidel & Alana Nicole Davis to pioneers in youth engagement B- 360, to the new wave of Baltimore Soul and Jazz music with Katyrah Love and Cams Sounds; and all of the vibes with DJ No ID and TruRelations & friends; these featured guests will inspire festival goers and spotlight city’s motivation and creative drive!” Waterfront Partnership announced in a press release.

The waterfront music and maker festival series is presented monthly by the Waterfront Partnership from June through November. It serves as a platform for Baltimore’s best artists, makers, and creatives to showcase the city’s diverse and creative communities.

Each festival enlists a different emerging local professional producer who chooses “the best representation of artists and makers in their network to fill the Inner Harbor with locally produced goods, music, art, and food,” according to a press release.

At the July 1 festival, there will be on-site sneaker cleaning by Condition Sneaker Boutique; hairstyling by Ultimate Style Barber Shop; and other Baltimore creatives, makers, and businesses like Stay True Brand, The Washington Team Realty, We Need Answers Podcast, Tashana’s Tutoring Program, Baltimore Youth Arts, and more.

Local food and beverage vendors will include Taste This and Chef Dae with Dream St. Cuisine.

A full schedule of events and vendors can be found by clicking this link.

