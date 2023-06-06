Marylanders have a chance to show their soft sides and support some furry friends on July 13.

Show Your Soft Side, a volunteer-based organization whose mission is to combat animal abuse, will present the “Softie Homecoming” fundraising event. The Homecoming will feature celebrity “Softies” — animal adopters and advocates — with adoptable four-legged “dates.”

According to a press announcement, Softies from the last 14 years will come to the Homecoming event with adoptable furry “dates” by their sides or on their arms from local rescues, including BARCS.

Officials wrote, “The Softie Homecoming promises an evening filled with head bonks, cuddles, delicious food from Baltimore’s finest restaurants, and the opportunity to crown the Softie Homecoming King and Queen, voted on by guests of the event through donations.”

Celebrity Softies attending include former Baltimore Ravens players, local businesspeople, and media personalities. So far, on the confirmed list are former Ravens Nick Boyle and Gerrard Sheppard; MMA star John Rallo; Tyler Matakevich of the Buffalo Bills; Frank Remesch, general manager of CFG Bank Arena; Nathan Kahn (@nathanthecatlady); Sterling Davis (@the_original_trapking); John Minadakis, owner of Jimmy’s Seafood; Chris Hughes of the Mr. Mo Project; and Glenn Clark, from 105.7 FM radio and Press Box.

Show Your Soft Side has “over 250 Softies working together to change mindsets that could lead to animal abuse featuring pro athletes, musicians and celebrities.”

The organization originated in 2010 when Sande Riesett, Caroline Griffin, and Lori Smyth saw headlines of horrific animal abuse come out in Baltimore. They decided, “Only a punk would hurt a cat or dog,” and a campaign was born.

According to the press release, “[t]he campaign’s message that compassion toward animals is a sign of strength and not weakness is one that, overnight, struck a chord with old and young alike.”

“Our Softies are breaking down the misconception that hurting animals is manly or tough,” Riesett said. “By proudly showing off the adoptable dates at Softie Homecoming, Softie celebrities like Nick Boyle and John Rallo, we’re showing that loving animals is just as manly as playing for the Ravens for fighting in the MMA.”

Sponsors of the Softie Homecoming include Tito’s, The Capital Grille, La Food Marketa, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, El Guapo, and Enchanted Cakes and Treats.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 13 at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre. Tickets are $150 and are available at this link.

