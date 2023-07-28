Baltimore Center Stage is celebrating the launch of single ticket sales for their 2023/2024 season with an exclusive offer beginning Aug. 1.

For a limited time only, theater audience members can purchase single tickets at 50% off the retail price for five of BCS’s productions this season. This “early bird deep discount” is available from Aug. 1-4, or until 500 tickets have been sold.

The promotion includes the following five productions for the 2023/2024 season performances:

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” which runs from Sept. 14 – Oct. 8, 2023

“Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” which runs from Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, 2023

“Mexodus,” which runs from March 14 – April 7, 2024

“The Hot Wing King,” which runs from April 11 – April 28, 2024

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” which runs from May 9 – May 26, 2024

You can read detailed descriptions of these productions in Baltimore Fishbowl’s preview of BCS’s full season by clicking this link, or by visiting the Baltimore Center Stage website.

Also beginning Aug. 1, single tickets will be available to a wide range of artistic programs like concert series, film screenings, and talks with members of Baltimore’s artistic community. This includes “the return of the popular civic dialogue series Baltimore Butterfly Sessions, a presentation of interactive cult classic movie Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror and Creative Alliance, as well as programs celebrating the city of Baltimore and its artistic communities,” according to the press announcement.

Baltimore Center Stage’s requires the wearing of face masks for all performances on Wednesday and Saturday matinees. Visit the website for the most up-to-date COVID Safety Guidelines.

