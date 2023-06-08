Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will step down effective immediately, city officials announced on Thursday.

Harrison’s departure comes before the end of his contract, and Mayor Brandon Scott has nominated Richard Worley to serve in interim. Worley is a 25-year veteran of the police force and will take over as acting commissioner immediately until he goes through the formal confirmation process within the Baltimore City Council.

In a reaction to Harrison’s announcement, Scott’s office issued a statement that said, in part, “Over the course of Commissioner Harrison’s tenure with BPD, the department has made significant progress implementing recommendations from the Federal Consent Decree, taken record numbers of illegal firearms off of Baltimore’s streets, and implemented a number of reforms that have improved Baltimore’s application of law enforcement resources.”

Harrison stated, “Over the past four years, I have been blessed to serve the city of Baltimore and receive the support and confidence of the men and women of this Department, our elected leaders and the great people of Baltimore.”

He continued, “Not only am I immensely proud of the men and women of the BPD and what we have been able to accomplish, but I appreciate all of the prayers, kind words and encouragement from the many residents of our city and our supporters from across the country. To our Baltimore residents, neighbors and visitors, the opportunity to serve as your Police Commissioner is one that I will always cherish.”

The mayor touted Baltimore Police Department successes under Harrison’s leadership, noting a 19% and 8% year-over-year decrease in homicides and nonfatal shootings respectively, the largest single-year decrease since 2014.

Of Acting Commissioner Worley, Scott said, “Deputy Commissioner Worley has proven his commitment to our city time and time again. As a fellow son of Baltimore and an experienced public servant, it is clear that he is the right person to lead this department into the future.”

The Baltimore Sun reported that Harrison's announcement comes on the heels of his denial to the Baltimore City Council that he was leaving for a "chief position in nearby Washington, D.C." He was pressed to say if he planned to serve out his term, and he'd answered, "There may be a consideration that I may have to consider. If and when it comes, I may have to make that consideration."

The City of Baltimore and the Department of Justice entered into a Consent Decree on April 7, 2017 to “resolve DOJ’s findings that it believed the Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) had engaged in a pattern and practice of conduct that violates the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and certain provisions of federal statutory law.” Scott and the City’s police department have been working towards the myriad comprehensive reforms set forth in the decree, which include, among many others:

Establishing a Community Oversight Task Force to recommend reforms to the current system of civilian oversight.

Adopting a policing approach that is community-oriented and based on problem-solving principles.

Providing equal protection of the law for all individuals, including providing impartial policing services.

Using appropriate de-escalation techniques and attempting to resolve incidents without force when possible.

Mark Anthony Thomas, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, said of Harrison’s announced departure, “Under Commissioner Harrison’s leadership, the Baltimore Police department made tremendous progress on much needed reforms, improving operations, and evolving the way policing happens in our city. We are disappointed to hear today’s news and thank him for the partnership for a safer city.”

He continued, “The GBC’s Board of Directors and members will be ready and willing partners to ensure Acting Commissioner Richard Worley and the Baltimore Police Department can continue the progress to create a safer city, build a well-regarded police force, and foster a region of equitable opportunity.”

Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry released a statement saying, “Thanks to Commissioner Harrison’s dedication and hard work, we have a substantially better managed police department. As a veteran of federal policing consent decrees, his knowledge and leadership were indispensable in the monumental progress BPD has made towards emerging from our own consent decree. I appreciate his service to the City of Baltimore and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Some reactions on Twitter expressed more skepticism. 👀 As it turns out the consideration did have to be considered? https://t.co/fR9Iu5PiOJ — Jean Marbella (@Jean_Marbella) June 8, 2023 So either we're about to hear about 200 cops being indicted, he hasn't been paying his taxes, or he just wants to move back home. Maybe all three! — J (@ImpeachedAgain) June 8, 2023 Commissioner Harrison says he has no job offers or immediate plans to take on a new position. This comes after much speculation in recent weeks that Harrison might be on his way out. Harrison has denied interviewing for a job in DC in recent days — Adam Willis (@adampwillis) June 8, 2023 Comment

Veteran journalist Jayne Miller noted the length of Harrison’s tenure compared to some of his predecessors. The departure of Michael Harrison marks the 11th change in leadership of the Baltimore Police Dept since 2000.

He lasted longer than most. — Jayne Miller (@jemillerbalt) June 8, 2023

Harrison pledged to be fully available to Scott and Worley to facilitate the transition.

