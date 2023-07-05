The Baltimore Convention Center has been selected to receive the 2023 Venue Excellence Award, an honor that recognizes top performance in management and operations.

Baltimore’s facility at 1 W. Pratt St. is one of five around in the nation selected to receive the award from the International Association of Venue Managers. It will be given at the organization’s VenueConnect conference next month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The award honors the convention center for programs that enable conventioneers to make the most of their time in Baltimore while providing models for sustainability and recycling of resources after conventions and conferences are over.

One of its eco-friendly programs is Diversion by Donation, in which items left by trade shows – including furniture, tote bags, pens, notepads, building supplies and other materials — are donated to local non-profits rather than sent to the landfill.

“The Baltimore Convention Center prioritizes giving back to the community” through programs such as Diversion by Donation, Clean Space Commitment and Food Waste Reduction, representatives said in an announcement about the IAVM award. “These efforts allow our visitors to learn about the local community and build relationships with groups such as the Maryland Food Bank and Second Chance, Inc. while also assisting in their post-show breakdowns.”

In 2022, the Convention Center diverted more than 149 tons of resources by working with patrons including the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Tradeshow, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

“The impact the [Baltimore Convention Center] has on our local partners gives weight to our diversion strategies,” said Convention Center Executive Director Mac Campbell, in a statement. “Donating food and helpful supplies makes a change in our residents’ lives, making our programs much more than data on a page.”

