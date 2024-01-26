Baltimore City Council members are seeking clarification on school safety measures as instances of bullying and violence persist districtwide.

In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, education officials faced questions about collaboration between city and school police, training for officers and school staff, incident data and more.

Councilman Mark Conway said schools are the best resource to identify safety threats and at-risk youth early-on.

“You guys can be phenomenal partners in figuring out how to crack that nut, to identify what’s going on with our young people,” he said. “You’re the most likely to see them, even if they don’t show up to school every day. They’re gonna see you more than they see said officer on the street.”

City schools CEO Sonja Santelises said the district is working to improve data-tracking of incidents and offenders. Her team is also looking into the effects of gang-related violence in and around schools.

