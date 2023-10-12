Council members discussed a resolution that would set up a work group to look into expanding its size during a work session Tuesday. Advocates have pushed for the council to expand in light of the county’s population growth. According to census data, Baltimore County is one of the state’s most populous jurisdictions, with more than 850,000 people.

The Baltimore County Council is composed of seven members each representing hundreds of thousands of residents. Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, is the sole councilman who has not sponsored the resolution. He explained why in an interview with WYPR.

“My office has served our district very well for the past nine years,” said Crandell. “We’re not overwhelmed. We’ve won two re-elections. If we weren’t serving our constituency well, then our election results would have shown that. I don’t buy the argument that the county has grown so much that one district council member cannot serve the 125,000 people that we serve.”

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...