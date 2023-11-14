A nonprofit farm which distributes fresh produce to more than 70 organizations through its “Operation Holiday Blessings” will wrap up the seasonal program by donating meal packages to 300 families in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood.

First Fruits Farm, “a non-profit ministry dedicated to growing and providing fresh, nutritious produce to those experiencing hunger in the Mid-Atlantic region,” according to the press release, has been involved in this neighborhood project for more than five years. The farm’s donations will include 10-pound bags of potatoes, cabbage, canned green beans (from the farm), canned corn, apples, and bread. They’re partnering with Park Heights Saints Football Team, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to add food items that will complete the holiday dinner box for the families.

“The farm is thrilled to be able to support our partners at the holidays. It’s a blessing for us to be able to support and serve our partners in communities who are struggling and trying to brighten the holidays throughout the region for those in need,” said Erin Adams-Ports, director of development for First Fruits Farm.

This year, First Fruits Farm is providing fresh food to more than 100 organizations throughout the region as part of its Operation Holiday Blessings. Recipient organizations include 4MyCity, BIT Center, BMore Community Food, Catherine’s Family & Youth Services, City of Hope International Worship Centre, Community Crisis Center, First Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Gospel Spreading Church, Morgan State Food Resource Center, Trinity Life Church, Weinberg House, Westminster Rescue Mission, and We R Us.

The farm has distributed more than two million pounds of food to food-insecure people across the region to date through its more than 150 distribution partners. These partners include food banks, churches, pantries, shelters, schools and other nonprofits serving low-income people in Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.

First Fruits Farm was founded in 1998 as a nonprofit Christian ministry and donates 100% of its produce to feed hungry people, using a dedicated volunteer community and their distribution partners. They’re in their 25th season of helping feed food-insecure communities.

The Park Heights distribution event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park Heights tennis courts near the Langston Hughes Center. The address is 4721 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.

Like this: Like Loading...