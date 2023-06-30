According to a 2021 report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), about 9 million children lose access to meals when school is out.

At the Randallstown library, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined other government officials and nonprofit leaders to raise awareness about the summer meals program, available statewide.

Children who are 18 and under will be able to pick-up free food at hundreds of sites throughout the county.

“As someone who was a former teacher, I saw firsthand students who struggled with issues of hunger,” said Olszewski.“That’s why, we’re so proud to partner with our school system, with USDA and with organizations like No Kid Hungry, to make sure children have that nutritious meal, fueling both their spirit, their mind and their body.”

Olszewski also praised the county’s unconventional access points. Families can collect the meals at parks, recreation centers and various library branches. In other counties, a food truck will serve and deliver the meals to similar locations.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

