Baltimore County has made it easier to find food distribution sites for residents struggling with food insecurity.

The county on Tuesday launched its Food Pantry Locator, a new online tool that displays community partner food distribution sites across Baltimore County.

The locator tool includes detailed information about community food access locations. Residents may enter an address or press “Use my location,” adjust the distance slider to view food pantries near them, and select a pantry’s entry in the list to view more information, including contact information, hours of operation, and special instructions.

“Government has a responsibility to do all it can support our residents and connect them with vital resources they need. With Baltimore County’s new food pantry locator tool, we continue to make access to food resources more accessible for residents and families across our jurisdiction,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to come together to expand food security, combat hunger, and support our neighbors in need.”

The Food Pantry Locator was developed by Baltimore County’s BCSTAT team. BCSTAT is Baltimore County’s first data-driven performance management program that aims to improve performance, ensure data quality, enhance transparency, and increase accountability across government.

This tool, along with BCSTAT, is the latest effort from Baltimore County to combat food insecurity. The county has provided historic funding for Summer SNAP for children and worked with BCPS to offer free lunch to all students regardless of parents’ or caregivers’ income status.

“The new tool joins Baltimore County’s growing set of resources that provide unprecedented access to vital community information for residents,” reads the press release announcing the Food Pantry Locator.

According to the Student Support Network, there was a 60% increase in poverty level in all BCPS schools between 2006 and 2020. The food insecurity for middle school students in Baltimore County is 28.5%, higher than the state average of 25%. Disparities exist based on race, as well, with Black middle school students (40.4%) suffering food insecurity at a rate 142% higher than white students (16.7%).

“This interactive map will be so useful in helping people find food sources in their areas, as well as information about hours and services provided. The map and data will also be useful in determining which areas of the County would benefit from additional food resources,” said Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, founder of the Student Support Network. “We are deeply grateful to Baltimore County’s BCSTAT team for creating this map and database, which have the potential to help thousands of people in need.”

Other Baltimore County food resources include:

