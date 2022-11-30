Flooding is seen in Baltimore County’s Turner Station. Photo courtesy Of Turner Station Resident Olivia Lomax.

Paying for damage done by climate change can cost local governments big bucks. The Baltimore County Council is considering establishing a resilience authority to help finance climate change-related projects. Extreme weather from flooding that washes out roads or overloads drainage pipes or excessive heat that wears down roadways and other structures maintained by the county is already a mounting cost.

Jenn Aiosa, Baltimore County’s chief sustainability officer, said the resilience authority would help them pay for climate change projects long term, rather than relying on the county’s annual budget.

“We really need to think more holistically about how we can provide predictable revenue to do the kind of work we know is needed,” Aiosa said.

County officials have not put a dollar tag on the cost of climate change so far.

In 2020, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation that enables local municipalities like Baltimore County to create these resilience authorities.

