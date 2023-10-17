Food rating app Flave just made its latest move in the culinary world — this time, into the DC restaurant market.

Flave, an incentive app for diners, partnered with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington for DC’s Restaurant Week, making its first steps into the DC market. Flave is a Baltimore, Maryland-area startup that incentivizes restaurant visitors. Diners take a photo of their food after it arrives and earn gift cards from Flave.

“We got a lot of good restaurant connections and it was the perfect way to launch in DC, to kick off and get our footprint in DC and also in Northern Virginia,” founder Jal Irani told Technical.ly.

During Restaurant Week, Irani said, the startup gave away $2,800 in gift cards to diners visiting DC restaurants. The company simultaneously launched its Partner Portal, a web platform for restaurants that lets them view analytics, display specials like brunch deals or happy hours and configure rewards. After diners take their food photo, restaurants can also reach out through the portal and ask any three questions about their experience, receiving private, personalized reviews.

