A Baltimore-based fund that invests in startups within insurance, cybersecurity, fintech, frontier enterprise and healthcare-related technology fields just launched a new program for early-stage entrepreneurs.

On Friday, Luke Cooper of Latimer Ventures announced plans for a “culturally competent” mini-accelerator called Latimer House. The 60-day program aims to strengthen businesses, attract investment and build a network for founders with shared experiences. According to its website, Latimer House is particularly aimed at Black and Latinx founders.

This flagship program will be led by newly appointed program manager Juwan Platt and will cover everything from foundational to advanced concepts over what Cooper said will be “eight intensive weeks.” It is a hybrid program, with an in-person program kickoff in Baltimore.

“Our program combines hands-on exercises, practical sessions, and case studies, emphasizing thinking big while executing pragmatically,” said Cooper, who has navigated the entrepreneurial journey himself, in a LinkedIn post. “Excited to share my passion for developing thriving communities of color!”

