Baltimore City has ended its emergency response to monkeypox after “consistently low transmission rates” and zero active cases being monitored, the city’s health department announced Thursday.

Baltimore identified its first monkeypox cases in June 2022. Since then, the city health officials have responded to 242 cases.

Public health officials are not currently monitoring any active cases, the health department said.

“Our effective response to the MPOX outbreak was a collaborative effort that demonstrated the strength of our public health system,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said in a statement. “We are thrilled to see transmission rates remain low, and we want to assure Baltimore City residents that our services and resources are still available to them.”

While Baltimore’s emergency response has ceased, the city will continue to provide monkeypox vaccines.

“BCHD is committed to ensuring that our residents have access to the care they need,” Dzirasa said. “We will continue to provide MPOX vaccines through our partner, NOMI Health, and encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

The city health department is also continuing to advise residents to avoid close contact with people who have open sores, rashes, or lesions.

Eligible individuals can schedule a monkeypox vaccine appointment online or by calling 443-438-6016.

