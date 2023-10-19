Baltimore Heritage will award the coalition that opposed BGE’s installion of gas regulators on the exteriors of historic properties and elsewhere in Baltimore City.

Baltimore Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving historic buildings, neighborhoods, and architectural preservation, will present a 2023 Preservation Award to the group on Thursday, Oct. 19.

With the help of former Maryland deputy attorney general Thiru Vignarajah, a group of citizens from neighborhoods across Baltimore and Maryland has engaged in legal and public outreach to campaign against BGE’s pursuit of installing gas regulators on the outside of city residences against the expressed wishes of homeowners. Many of these homes are historic and/or located in designated historic neighborhoods.

“The prestigious award marks yet another in a string of victories that began with an early court injunction that forbid BGE from shutting off gas service and requiring the utility giant to restore service where it had been terminated. The coalition also successfully secured decisive rulings from CHAP (Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) that guarantee consumer choice in the future,” reads the press release announcing the award.

According to court documents, BGE had installed more than 6,000 external regulators in 2021 and 2022, spending more than $138 million in the process. The court has halted that practice now, thanks to the coalition’s efforts.

Some residents had even resorted to physically blocking BGE from installing the regulators, leading to several of them being arrested. Charges against them were ultimately dropped.

The group’s legal maneuvers and public advocacy have now set a precedent that compels BGE to honor the choices of homeowners regarding the installation of gas pressure regulators.

Those who were forced to have a regulator installed outdoors can join the second phase of the lawsuit by signing up at this link.

The Baltimore Heritage celebration is open to the public, and will take place at Open Works at 1400 Greenmount Ave. in Baltimore. At the Preservation Celebration, awards and microgrants will be distributed, local vendors will provide food and drinks. There is a suggested donation of $25 per ticket. Make your reservation by clicking this link.

