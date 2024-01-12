Baltimore Homecoming has a new executive director following a search led by its board of directors. Mandy Snyder will assume the role as head of the organization known for mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans around the world to collaborate and drive investment in Baltimore.

“Mandy brings to Baltimore Homecoming a strategic vision paired with proven success in building relationships and fundraising along with an unwavering passion for Baltimore. We have laid the foundation and Mandy’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for the organization,” said JM Schapiro, co-founder and board chair of Baltimore Homecoming. “She brings the drive and expertise needed to propel Baltimore’s Homecoming’s impact through our alumni network. We’re excited about the journey ahead with Mandy at the helm.”

Before joining Baltimore Homecoming, Snyder spent 11 years leading the development team at Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, most recently serving as vice president of development. At Baltimore Homecoming, she will manage all the organization’s operations, prioritizing fundraising, and “cultivating an impact-driven network of high-profile Baltimore alumni,” according to the press release announcing her hiring.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to make a mark in Baltimore, the city I’ve called home for over 10 years,” Snyder expressed. “I am passionate about improving Baltimore and look forward to the many opportunities to drive philanthropic dollars into the community, spread awareness for the good that is happening here and continue to grow partnerships through a global network.”

Baltimore Homecoming is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose goal is to connect Baltimoreans around the world with city leaders and innovators to spark collaborations and drive new investments in Baltiomre’s future. It was founded by Nate Loewentheil and JM Schapiro.

Since the organization’s launch in 2018, Baltimore Homecoming has brought well-known alumni back to Baltimore for its events, like actress Julie Bowen; NASDAQ CEO Adena T. Friedman; chef and TV personality Duff Goldman; and WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry. The alumni network boasts more than 1,100 accomplished people from around the world and infused more than $1 million in philanthropic support for nonprofits in Baltimore.

Baltimore Homecoming has also “helped local entrepreneurs raise hundreds of thousands of dollars of investment, spurred real estate development in underserved neighborhoods, executed four major Homecoming events in Baltimore and fostered more than 2,000 connections between alumni and local changemakers,” according to the press release.

The organization also puts together events like Hometown Heroes and Crab Tank entrepreneurs, all intended to benefit and uplift community partners and provide opportunities to invest in Baltimore’s future.

Like this: Like Loading...