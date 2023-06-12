Baltimore is in the running to have a Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) club assigned to the city. The PLL is a touring model with eight professional lacrosse teams that play 10 regular season games in 10 different cities. The clubs play a doubleheader in their home city when the tour visits that city.

Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field has been a stop on the tour since the league’s inaugural season in 2019.

Baltimore is known by many as a lacrosse royalty as it is home to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and has a number of NCAA Division I Lacrosse programs in the area, including Johns Hopkins, Loyola, Towson, UMBC, and Navy. PLL Co-Founder Paul Rabil played lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University and has been a resident of the city.

Fans can provide input on the home cities by voting on PLL’s website.

Read more at SouthBmore.

