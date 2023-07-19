SixMap, a Mindshare startup based in Pasadena, Maryland, successfully raised $11.76 million in a recent round. With a focus on reimagining network mapping, SixMap aims to create comprehensive and internet-wide indexes for both IPv6 and IPv4. Leveraging its high-performance computing cluster, SixMap uses proprietary big data fusion and analytics to generate outputs tailored to meet a wide range of use cases.

Infinity Bio lands $2.5 million

East Baltimore-based life sciences company Infinity Bio raised $2.5 million in a round that leader Caroline Popper described as part of its first institutional round. Popper, an internist and pathologist associated with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, declined to tell Technical.ly more about the round or company (which has no official website) at present.

Zero Point Five raises $7.2 million

Zero Point Five Therapeutics, a Canton-based company dedicated to developing treatments for tropical diseases, has secured $7.2 million in Series A funding. Portfolia, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, led the funding round.

Here are some other recent money moves in Baltimore:

PitchBook’s Q2 Venture Monitor report revealed that EpiWatch, a health tech company, successfully raised $1.5 million in funding in June. Similarly, Rampart Communications, a Linthicum Heights-based company focusing on secure wireless communications, raised $5 million in May.

JuneBrain is an early-stage startup in the University of Maryland BioPark developing a telehealth eye-scanning system for monitoring eye and brain diseases. It recently raised $175,000 with a remaining target of $825,000, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. Its mission is to expand accessibility and improve the monitoring of eye and brain health for a broader population with neurological diseases. The company was recently accepted into the MedTech Innovator accelerator.

