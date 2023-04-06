Calling all Baltimore-loving photographers! Now’s your chance to showcase your pride, talent, and skill with the camera by taking pictures that show the best side of Baltimore.

The Baltimore National Heritage Area (BNHA) on Wednesday launched “2023 It’s a SNAP!,” a photography contest inviting photographers of all levels to submit their photos of Baltimore by Dec. 31 for the chance to win a $500 gift card as the grand prize.

Photos must be taken within the BNHA boundaries (shown on this map), and submitted electronically (via this link) by the Dec. 31 deadline.

The contest is open to all photographers, amateur or professional, over the age of 16, but entrants under the age of 18 must get consent of their parent or legal guardian to participate.

Winners will receive prizes and a special Baltimore National Heritage Area promotional product in 2024, and the best photos will be displayed on BNHA’s social media channels.

“We are so excited to expose people to the Baltimore National Heritage Area and showcase the best of our footprint through this nine-month initiative,” said BNHA Executive Director Shauntee Daniels. “The time frame is intentional, as we wanted to give everyone an opportunity to capture city life in every season.”

This year’s contest focuses on what makes Baltimore “Charm City” — namely, its people.

What charms you about this city and the people who make its heart beat? Is it the Kinetic Sculpture Race? Honfest? Artscape? Stoop Stories? Maybe you want to catch a glimpse of the new inductees of the super (not so) secret society, Order of the Wheel. Opportunities abound between now and the end of the year!

Contest officials hope participants will “capture and submit photos of people in many facets, from attending festivals and recreational events or enjoying the park to completing daily chores, walking to work, or enjoying a meal at a local restaurant.” They do not allow the use of professional models, though. The contest seeks people who actually live, work, and play in Baltimore.

The grand prize is a $500 gift card. First and second place winners receive $400 and $300 gift cards, respectively, and a $50 gift card will go to a photographer who receives honorable mention. Photographers can win only one prize per contest.

Read the complete rules and requirements, and download a model release by clicking here.

Like this: Like Loading...