The Baltimore region is currently under a code red for unhealthy air quality due to pollutants from forest fires in Quebec, Canada, the Maryland Department of the Environment said Wednesday.

MDE has advised residents to limit time spent outdoors, particularly doing exercise or other heavy physical activity. The air quality poses a heightened risk to children, older adults, and individuals with asthma or other health conditions.

Code Red represents unhealthy air quality for everyone. Consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including young children, older adults and people with respiratory problems such as asthma, should avoid outdoor exertion altogether. — MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) June 7, 2023

For those who must go outdoors, wearing a mask is recommended to reduce the effects of smoke inhalation, said the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office.

The air quality index measuring small particle pollutants is 174 in Baltimore City as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov.

A level above 100 is unsafe for sensitive groups, above 150 is unhealthy for all people, above 200 is “very unhealthy,” and above 300 is “hazardous.”

The National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office is forecasting more smoke Thursday and Friday.

Very poor air quality today along with reduced visibility between 3-6 SM. It is recommended to limit time outdoors. Wearing a mask may help limit irritation for those suffering from respiratory illnesses. More smoke expected Thursday & Friday. #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/rJQHF76epo — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 7, 2023

AirNow.gov expects conditions to lower to code orange on Thursday, with air quality continuing to be unsafe for sensitive groups.

