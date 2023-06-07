Baltimore is under a code red for unhealthy air quality on Wednesday. Image courtesy of AirNow.gov
The Baltimore region is currently under a code red for unhealthy air quality due to pollutants from forest fires in Quebec, Canada, the Maryland Department of the Environment said Wednesday.

MDE has advised residents to limit time spent outdoors, particularly doing exercise or other heavy physical activity. The air quality poses a heightened risk to children, older adults, and individuals with asthma or other health conditions.

For those who must go outdoors, wearing a mask is recommended to reduce the effects of smoke inhalation, said the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office.

The air quality index measuring small particle pollutants is 174 in Baltimore City as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov.

A level above 100 is unsafe for sensitive groups, above 150 is unhealthy for all people, above 200 is “very unhealthy,” and above 300 is “hazardous.”

The National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office is forecasting more smoke Thursday and Friday.

AirNow.gov expects conditions to lower to code orange on Thursday, with air quality continuing to be unsafe for sensitive groups.

