Baltimore Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday, with dinner deals featuring $35, $45 and $55 menus. Enjoy prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus July 21 through 30 at over 75 Baltimore restaurants. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Check out the carry-out options under menu type to find your next favorite spot! Explore Baltimore’s food scene – try somewhere new, treat yourself to lunch, or plan a date night (or two).

Click here to learn more about participating restaurants, the menus offered, or to make reservations.

Baltimore Restaurant Week is the region’s oldest and largest restaurant week promotion, featuring the best dining establishments in central Maryland. Presented by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore, the promotion first launched in 2006, and has historically featured 10 days of dining deals with restaurants offering multi-course prix-fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

Visit www.BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com for the full list of participating restaurants.

