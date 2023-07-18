Over 100 jurors filled room 203 at the Clarence J. Mitchell Courthouse Monday, where trial began for a teen accused of murder for gunning down Timothy Reynolds — who confronted the teens with a bat — in downtown Baltimore, last summer. We are not identifying the teen because he is a minor.

Below are three highlights that happened during the long-awaited day:

Protestors

The day began with a group of protestors chanting across the street from the courthouse. The group who call themselves the Peoples Power Assembly, (PPA) passed out flyers, held up signs and shouted over a loudspeaker in support of the teen. “We feel it’s in the wrong court,” said Rev. Annie Chambers, from PPA. “He should be tried in juvenile court.”

Postponement

It’s been a little over a year since the incident, but that didn’t stop Assistant States Attorney, Cynthia Banks, from pushing for postponement (because of an evidentiary mishap). Judge Jennifer Schiffer decided against postponing the case.

Speaking outside the courthouse, J. Wyndal Gordon, defense attorney, told reporters that he was “elated” when the judge decided against the delay. “If it gotten postponed today, then we will be waiting until 2024 to go to trial and this doesn’t require that,” he said.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

