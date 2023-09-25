Baltimore residents can now deposit clothing, shoes, sheets, and other textiles into the large blue collection bins at any of the city’s five residential drop-off centers.

“This new recycling opportunity will help reduce textile waste, which is one of our fastest growing waste streams. In addition, this effort increases recycling options for residents and diverts material from the City’s landfill,” said Richard J. Luna, interim director of Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works.

Clothing collection company HELPSY has installed blue bins for collecting textiles at the drop-off centers as part of a partnership with the city’s public works department, through an agreement with the Northeast Maryland Waste Authority.

This summer, HELPSY also installed textile collection bins at Baltimore County’s drop-off centers in White Marsh, Cockeysville, and Halethorpe.

Working with municipalities and organizations in 11 states, HELPSY collects unwanted clothing to sort and distribute to thrift partners if the items are reusable, or to recycle non-reusable items into new materials or products like insulation or industrial wiper rags.

Textiles can be stained, worn, ripped, missing buttons, or have broken zippers; just make sure all items are dry before placing them in the bins.

Baltimore City’s residential drop-off centers are open Monday through Saturday, except on city-observed holidays.

Locations and hours of operation are as follows:

Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Northwest Residential Drop-off Center, 2840 Sisson St., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Southwestern Residential Drop-off Center, 701 Reedbird Ave., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eastern Residential Drop-off Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

