The fireworks will go on, but the concert won’t.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) announced Friday that the Inner Harbor fireworks scheduled for New Year’s Eve will go on at midnight Saturday as scheduled, but other outdoor activities planned for the occasion have been cancelled.

“Please be advised that the outdoor activities scheduled to take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, in celebration of New Year’s Eve have been canceled due to inclement weather,” BOPA’s notice said. “The band Soul Centered will no longer perform, nor will there be a countdown to midnight. However, the fireworks will still take place at midnight.”

This will be the first time that Baltimore has Inner Harbor fireworks on New Year’s Eve since December of 2019; the event was cancelled in December 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

National Weather Service is warning that there is an 80 percent chance of rain in Baltimore on Saturday night, mainly before 2 a.m. The low temperature will be around 49, with light and variable winds around 5 miles per hour. Precipitation amounts could range between one tenth and one quarter of an inch, forecasters say. New Year’s Day is expected to be sunny in Baltimore, with a high temperature near 60 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Baltimore isn’t alone in modifying its fireworks plans due to the weather forecast. The city of Annapolis has postponed its New Year’s Eve celebration to New Year’s Day at 5:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Harbor. All performances planned for Saturday at City Dock have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled, officials say.

