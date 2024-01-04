Whether your New Year’s resolution is to learn a new skill, share your art with others, or simply explore Baltimore more, this weekend presents plenty of opportunities for personal growth.

From a poetry jam to the opening of a new group art exhibition, check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Make and Mingle, Thursday, Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m., Walters Art Museum. Make postal art, socialize with fellow adults, and enjoy a glass of wine or coffee. Food and drinks from local vendors will be available for purchase. The museum will supply the art-making materials; you just have to bring your creative spirit.

Blooming Scapes, Friday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m., Creative Alliance. Catch the oepning of the “Blooming Scapes” group exhibition, featuring works by Kini Collins, Lyndie Vantine, Hyunsuk Erickson, Fanni Somogyi, Paula Zaremba, and Deb Jansen. The exhibition focuses on various landscapes in art. The exhibition will be open through Feb. 17, with an artist talk on Feb. 16.

Poetry Jam, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Enoch Pratt Free Library, Edmondson Avenue branch. Share your own poems and listen to others during this poetry jam. This program commemorates this year’s One Book Baltimore selection, “Before the Ever After,” a novel in verse by Jacqueline Woodson.

Classical Guitar with Bowen Zheng, Saturday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m., An Die Musik. With a background in psychology and computer science, Shanghai-born classical guitarist Bowen Zheng will share his musical talents in Baltimore.

DJ Workshop, Saturday, Jan. 6, 4-6 p.m., Motor House. Ducky Dynamo will present a 2-hour workshop about DJing, including the basics of the artform, equipment and software tutorials, marketing, and more.

Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony, Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform pieces by Mozart, including his Jupiter symphony. The BSO will be joined by pianist Yulianna Avdeeva, first prize winner at the 2010 International Chopin Piano Competition.

Colorful Creature Creation, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2-5 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. If you’ve visited the Baltimore Museum of Art’s newly renovated education center, you may have seen artist Derrick Adams installation. Here’s you chance to make your own colorful creature inspired by Adams’ Dew Drop Inn characters. Artist Megary Sigler will lead the program, which is designed for kids ages 6-9 years old.

Bach & Handel, Sunday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m., St. David’s Church. Enjoy pieces by Bach and Handel in this Bach in Baltimore concert, with featured soloist mezzo-soprano Rebecca Printz.

First Lady of Sax, Sunday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m., Keystone Korner. Known professionally as The First Lady of Sax, saxophonist and vocalist Corinthia Cromwell performs gospel, jazz, and R&B music.

