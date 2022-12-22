Ornaments hang at a vendor’s booth at the Christmas Village in Baltimore. Photo by Kory Aversa.

Snow is on the way, cookies are fresh out of the oven, and holiday cheer is in the air. However you are spending the weekend, Baltimore has plenty of events to mark the occasion.

From Christmas caroling and other musical performances, to the final days of the traditional German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, this weekend is a fun one.

Check out our weekend lineup (and check it twice) for inspiration:

Marcus Johnson Holiday Celebration, Thursday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 24, Keystone Korner. Jazz up your holiday weekend plans with a performance by keyboardist and bandleader Marcus Johnson.

Hannukah Concert, Thursday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., An Die Musik. The Baltimore Klezmer All-Stars will perform at An Die Musik’s Annual Hannukah Concert to mark the 5th night of Hanukkah.

Holiday Event and Food Drive, Friday, Dec. 23, doors open 9 a.m., event 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Senator Theatre. The Senator will present the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Admission is free but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to contribute to a food drive for GEDCO CARES’ food pantry. Seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 9 a.m. The Music Workshop will provide holiday music entertainment.

Christmas Caroling, Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Polish Home Club. Jingle all the way to Fells Point this Friday for the 52nd Annual East Baltimore Christmas Caroling event. Caroling will begin at 7 p.m. in front of the Polish Home Club and proceed through Fells Point as participants sing English and Polish carols. There will be a light reception afterwards at the Polish Home Club.

A Very Messy Xmas, Friday, Dec. 23, The Metro Gallery. At this Christmas party/hybrid show, Baltimore artists will put you in the holiday spirit with fun musical entertainment. Co-hosted by Emily Gordon (aka DJ Emily Rabbit) and Eze Jackson, the event will feature Rod Lee, Miss Kam, Naeem, Mowder Oyal, and James Nasty. Read more in Baltimore Fishbowl’s Q&A with the event’s co-hosts.

Christmas Village, Saturday, Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Inner Harbor around 501 Light St. Enjoy Baltimore’s German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor before it ends this season. Get in some last-minute holiday shopping at artisan vendors, taste traditional German food, and partake in general merriment before the village closes. The last day is Christmas Eve. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Baby Shark, Monday, Dec. 26, doors 2 p.m., event 3 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Join Baby Shark and friends in this live show featuring songs like “Baby Shark” and “Wheels On The Bus,” as well as holiday tunes like “Jingle Bells” and more.

Winter Science, Monday, Dec. 26, Maryland Science Center. Experiment with ice and salt, rescue superheroes from glaciers, and more at the center’s “Tis the season for science” event Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. There will also be rotating activities throughout the week, including baking chemistry, gingerbread genetics, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...