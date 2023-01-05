Full moon. Photo by Darren Price/Flickr Creative Commons.

If one of your resolutions for 2023 is to get out and do more, then we’ve got you covered.

From a lantern hike to a game night to a monologue slam and more, check out this weekend’s lineup:

Louis Lortie, Thursday, Jan. 5, and Saturday, Jan. 7, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, led by Swiss conductor Mario Venzago, will perform Rossini’s “Overture to William Tell” and Schuman’s Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish.” Pianist Louis Lortie will join the orchestra for a performance of Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.”

Full Moon Hike, Friday, Jan. 6, 6-8 p.m., Cromwell Valley Park. Hike by lantern light and learn about wolves. Registration is required and can be done online or by calling 410-887-2503.

Game On, Friday, Jan. 6, 7-10 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Play video games like Mario Kart on the IMAX theater screen, giant versions of tabletop games, and games from your childhood with a Maryland Science Center twist. Attendees can also explore the center’s exhibits and enjoy beer from Pherm Brewing Company. The event is open to people age 21 and older.

Comedy Show, Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Joe Torry, Teddy Carpenter, Capone, Talent, Jammin Jay Lamont, Hamburger, Kool Bubba Ice, Laughin Lenny, and DJ Tanz will be performing in Baltimore as part of their All-Star Comedy Reunion Tour.

Monologue Slam, Saturday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m., Fells Point Corner Theatre. In the Fells Point Corner Theatre’s Monologue Slam, competitors will each have two minutes to deliver a monologue that can wow a panel of judges. The winner will be awarded $100 in cash, while second and third place will receive $50 and $25 respectively. Sign-ups to compete are now closed but you can still come and watch the slam.

Magic Show, Saturday, Jan. 7, 8-9 p.m., Lord Baltimore Hotel. Poe’s Magic Theatre at The Lord Baltimore hotel will host an evening with magicians from Baltimore and D.C. Magicians include Vince Wilson, Adam Stone, William Gross, Bradley Barefoot, John Gazmen, Mystical TeAnna, and Scott Stoolmiller.

A Movement in Every Direction, Sunday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.), Baltimore Museum of Art. If you haven’t checked out the BMA’s “A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration” exhibition yet, admission is free this Sunday. The exhibition features 12 Black artists, whose works explore the lasting impact of the Great Migration.

