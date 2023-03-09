With spring only a few weeks away, Baltimore is getting ready to welcome back new blooms and revisit some home projects. Visit the second weekend of the Maryland Home & Garden Spring Show, go on a worm hike, learn about bird-friendly garden design and more.

There are also plenty of wonderful arts-related events, including local theatrical productions, dance performances, musical concerts, and artist talks.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Tiny Beautiful Things, Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, Baltimore Center Stage. Attend the opening weekend of Baltimore Center Stage’s production of “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The play, which is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, is inspired by Strayed’s experiences as an online advice columnist, “Sugar.” A Hulu miniseries adaptation of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” starring Kathryn Hahn, will premiere next month.

Asian Art and History, As part of the Walters Art Museum’s The Depths of History program series, the museum will spotlight provenance—the history of an object’s ownership—and Asian art collections. The event will feature guest speaker Natasha Reichle, a curator of Southeast Asian Art at the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco.

Dirk Joseph Talk, Thursday, March 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m., virtual. The Joshua Johnson Council will hold a virtual talk with artist Dirk Joseph, founder of the Baltimore-based String Theory Theater puppetry troupe.

Bird-Friendly Garden Design, Thursday, March 9, 7-8:30 p.m., virtual. The Patterson Park Audubon Center will host an online workshop over Zoom about how to design a bird-friendly garden with native plants.

Do Not Go Gentle, Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 12, Spotlighters Theatre. In “Do Not Go Gentle,” written by Susan Zeder, 84-year-old Lillian has recently died and is unable to move on until she takes care of some unfinished business. When her son and granddaughter come to handle her affairs, they discover more about Lillian. The play, which premiered last weekend, runs through March 19.

Maryland Home & Garden Spring Show, Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March, 12, Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Returning for its second weekend, the Maryland Home & Garden Spring Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors, craftspeople, and demonstrators covering home improvement, gardening, landscaping, décor, and more. Among this year’s demonstrators will be Patric Richardson, host of HGTV’s “The Laundry Guy,” sharing how to deal with life’s messes. Check off some of those home repairs on your to-do list, start planning your spring garden, and get other ideas for projects around your home. Plus, get gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and other upcoming special occasions.

Maryland Auto Show, Friday, March 10, through Monday, March 13, Baltimore Convention Center. If you’re a fan of everything automobile-related, check out this four-day automotive show right here in Baltimore.

Kinetic Crossings, Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, Baltimore Theatre Project. Nicole A. Martinell and Saiko Kino will present dance pieces with “intersecting creative pathways.” Martinell’s “In Faith” tells the story of a Muslim man and a Christina woman, while Kino’s “Shizuka” highlights 12-century mixed-gender dancer Shizuka Gozen. The show is co-produced with the Asian Arts & Culture Center at Towson University.

Renee Rosnes Quartet, Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12, Keystone Korner. Catch a jazz performance by the Renee Rosnes Quartet.

Elder Goth Night, Friday, March 10, 7-10 p.m., Pariah Brewing Company. Enjoy a night of gothic, industrial, and darkwave music, with guest DJ Unariius.

Full Moon Worm Hike, Friday, March 10, 7-8:30 p.m., Cromwell Valley Park. A naturalist will guide participants as they look for worm castings and other early signs of spring.

Paul Carr Quartet, Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Led by Howard University graduate and Houston native Paul Carr, this jazz quartet will be joined by Miki Yamanaka, a New York-based pianist from Kobe, Japan.

Youth Orchestra Concert, Sunday, March 12, 3 p.m., Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy a performance by the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra.

