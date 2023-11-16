This weekend, get a sneak peek at Baltimore’s Christmas Village returning to the Inner Harbor for its 10th year.

Plus, enjoy musical concerts, theatrical performances, a discussion with “The Princess Bride” actor Cary Elwes, and more.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Chess Musical, Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19, Vagabond Players, Inc. It’s closing weekend for Vagabond Players’ production of the musical “Chess (London Stage Version.” Chess games, Cold War politics, romance, and rivalries face off in this show.

The Princess Bride with Cary Elwes, Friday, Nov. 17, The Lyric. Actor Cary Elwes will give a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of “The Princess Bride.” After a screening of the 1987 film, Elwes will participate in a moderated discussion about the movie.

Swanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 17, 7-11 p.m., Baltimore Unity Hall. Join the Baltimore Rock Opera Society for their annual fundraiser gala. The party will feature a buffet with food from local vendors, spoken word artist Wordsmith, and stars from BROS’ “The Purple Tape,” “The Gold Night,” and their upcoming science fiction show “Why Not To Build A Computer That Loves.”

Women in Punk, Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., The Crown. Enjoy punk performances by Hub City Stompers, The Skluttz, The Galaxy Has Eyes, Dead End Lane, and Bad Smidgen.

Intimate Apparel, Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Fells Point Corner Theatre. Catch opening night for Fells Point Corner Theatre’s production of “Intimate Apparel.” In the play, a young Black woman named Esther seeks to become an indepdendent seamstress and owner of a beauty parlor for Black women in 1905 New York City. When Esther receives letters from a Caribbean man named George Armstrong, she enlists her patrons to help her respond to George’s letters. The play runs through Dec. 10.

Children’s Opera, Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m., Opera Baltimore. In this opera retelling of “The Billy Goats Gruff” for children, hear music by Mozart, Donizetti, and Rossini. The adaptation and lyrics are by John Davies.

Holiday Makers Market, Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Evergreen Museum & Library, Johns Hopkins University. Local vendors will be selling jewelry, candles, home decor, houseplant pots, organic body care items, and more at this holiday makers market.

Inner Harbor Christmas Village, Saturday, Nov. 18, 12-9 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19, 12-8 p.m., West Shore Park, Baltimore Inner Harbor. Get into the Christmas spirit early with the return of Baltimore’s Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, featuring a Ferris wheel, carousel, food and drinks, vendors, live entertainment and more. There will be a preview Nov. 18-19, before the grand opening on Thanksgiving day. The village will then remain open until Christmas Eve. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Invent the Future, Saturday, Nov. 18, 12-4 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Meet local scientists and inventors, and brainstorm your own inventions for the future. There will be representatives from MICA’s Interactive Arts program, MICA’s Game Design program, and Seedling Hydroponics.

Baltimore Composers Forum, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., An Die Musik. Enjoy performances by soprano vocalist Ji Eun Kim, gayageum musician Soyeun Jung, guitarist Young Jun Lim, and pianist Bonghee Lee, as part of the Baltimore Composers Forum.

