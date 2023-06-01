From musical performances to Pride Month celebrations to street festivals and more, this weekend presents the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy the beautiful Baltimore weather.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

First Thursday Concert, Thursday, June 1, 5:30 p.m., Canton Waterfront Park. WTMD’s first First Thursday concert of the year is here! Catch Eric Hutchinson, Joe P., and Whiskey Feathers. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Let’s Science Happy Hour, Friday, June 2, 7-9 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Sip on cocktails made by Baltimore Spirits Company and enjoy science games and demonstrations.

Adore Delano, Friday, June 2, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Adore Delano, who has continued to make a name for themselves after competing on Rupaul’s Drag Race, will help kick off Pride Month in Baltimore. The show will also feature DJs LEMZ and Sweet Spot.

Stars on Ice, Friday, June 2, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Get ready to have goosebumps — and not just from the ice. Stars on Ice will feature Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen and Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning.

John Mellencamp, Friday, June 2, 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. From “Hurts So Good” to “Jack & Diane,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp has been the artist behind many great rock songs. This weekend, he’ll bring his “Small Town” charm to Smalltimore.

Baltimore 10 Miler, Saturday, June 3, 7 a.m., Druid Hill Park. Race from Druid Hill Park, through Baltimore City, around Lake Montebello, and back to the park.

Charles Street Promenade, Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Charles Street. Take a stroll down Charles Street without having to worry about cars, as the Charles Street Promenade returns this Saturday. Shop vendors, listen to live music, participate in a chalk art contest, and more. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Intro to Mosaics, Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Artist Ali Mirsky will teach an introductory class on mosaics. Participants will be able to learn about mosaic tools, materials, and processes; and make their own small moscaic.

Charles Village Festival, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, Wyman Park Dell at the corner of Charles and 29th streets. Enjoy a pet parade, walk of the neighborhood’s Painted Lady houses, a garden walk, soccer, live music, kids’ activities, craft vendors, food, craft beers and wine, and more. The event runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jason Reynolds, Saturday, June 3, 12-2 p.m., Lexington Market. New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds is the mind behind books such as “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” “Stamped,” “The Boy in the Black Suit,” and more. Reynolds will be discussing and signing his books at Lexington Market.

Baltimore by Baltimore, Saturday, June 3, 12-8 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheater at Pratt and Light streets. The Baltimore by Baltimore waterfront music and makers festival series kicks off its 2023 season this weekend. Producer Larry “Whaddup” Caudle will celebrate 50 years of Baltimore hip-hop and club music. The event will include Baltimore artists, performers, makers, and food trucks. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Latin Fire, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Mexican-American conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez will make his Baltimore Symphony Orchestra debut in this collaboration with Costa Rican trumpeter José Sibaja and Mexican soprano Mónica Abrego. The performances are 8-11 p.m. Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Baltimore Vintage Expo, Sunday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Union Craft Brewing. Shop from vintage and antique sellers from in and around Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Prelude to Pride Concert, Sunday, June 4, 3-5 p.m., First & Franklin, 210 W. Madison St. Baltimore native and pianist Sara Davis Buechner will return to her hometown for an afternoon of music. Buechner, who is a transgender woman, will help kick off Pride Month with the Prelude to Pride Concert.

Rupert Wondolowski, Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m., Normals Bookstore. Rupert Wondolowski, co-owner of Normals bookstore in Waverly, will have a launch event for his fourth book of poetry, “Dreams Are My Social Life.” Adam Robinson, Megan McShea, and Linda Franklin will read with the author. The even will also feature music will by 0.1 Grand. Read our interview with Wondolowski.

Like this: Like Loading...