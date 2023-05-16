WTMD’s First Thursday Festival series will return next month, starting with performances by artists from Maryland as well as further up the East Coast.

Each year, the beloved Baltimore public radio station puts on the area’s biggest free outdoor concert series, featuring an “eclectic mix of talented artists, emerging acts, and celebrated musicians, as well as local fare and handcrafted goods from local artisans, makers, and manufacturers,” according to a news release.

The series’ first concert of the year will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Canton Waterfront Park, headlined by international platinum-selling artist Eric Hutchinson, who hails from Tacoma Park, Maryland. His music blends rock, soul, and funk.

That concert will also feature Joe P., a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist “who blends elements of rock, folk, and Blues to create a unique sound”; and Baltimore ‘s own Whiskey Feathers, “a six-piece roots rock band that has been featured frequently on TMD.”

Carrie Evans, WTMD ‘s program director, is excited to get this summer’s series underway.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of the ‘First Thursdays’ for the 2023 season,” she said. “This year’s lineup showcases an incredible mix of established artists and emerging talent, underscoring our commitment to supporting the vibrant music community in Baltimore and beyond. We invite everyone to join us for unforgettable evenings of live music and to support the many local makers and vendors who are also participating in our Baltimore Makers Village.”

First Thursday Festivals take place on June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, and Sept. 7 at Canton Waterfront Park. Admission is free and music starts at 5:30 p.m. No outside alcohol, coolers, or glass containers are permitted.

More information about the concert series can be found at WTMD’s website.

To see the concert series full lineup, click here.

