Santa hands out bells on the Polar Express. Photo courtesy of B&O Railroad Museum.

Another weekend of holiday events is in store for Baltimore, from rides on the Polar Express, to eggnog and cookie tours, to a “Nutcracker” circus show, and more.

Plus, comedian John Mulaney is visiting Charm City for a stand-up performance.

It’s time to deck the halls with these fun events:

Poinsettia Show and Train Garden, Thursday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. Beautiful poinsettias are on display and for sale at Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. They have also partnered with the Baltimore Society of Model Engineers to showcase a train garden. The event continues through Jan. 1.

Ben Ezra Door, Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m., virtual. Learn about a Torah Ark Door from the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo during this conversation among museum officials and artists. The conversation will be streamed on the Walters Art Museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Polar Express, Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, B&O Railroad Museum. All aboard the Polar Express! Dress in your coziest pajamas; enjoy candy canes, s’mores, and other refreshments; and watch a live performance of “The Polar Express.” This is the second-to-last weekend, so don’t miss out!

One-Man Christmas Carol, Friday, Dec. 9, Spotlighters Theatre. In this one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” actor Phil Gallagher brings all the characters to life. The show premieres Friday and runs through Dec. 18.

Eggnog Tasting Tour, Saturday, Dec. 10, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Fell’s Point Main Street. Sample one 3-ounce eggnog from each of participating businesses and vote for your favorite. Full pours will also be available for purchase. The caroling group “Ding Dongs” will sing holiday tunes while you enjoy the tasty treats. Tickets are $25. Check in at the Broadway Square.

Matthew Odell, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m., An Die Musik. Pianist Matthew Odell will perform newly discovered works by Debussy, Ravel, Messiaen, and Boulez, plus musical tributes to composers from around the world.

A Cirque Holiday Soiree, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Watch in awe as aerialists and acrobats from Troupe Vertigo demonstrate amazing stunts, all to the music of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” performed by the BSO.

John Mulaney, Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., Hippodrome Theatre. Comedian John Mulaney will perform in Baltimore as part of his “From Scratch” tour. A former writer for “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney has released several comedy specials. He also also lent his voice to the animated show “Big Mouth” and the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.”

Christmas Cookie Tour, Sunday, Dec. 1, noon to 4:30 p.m., Union Square. Tour Union Square while enjoying some homemade cookies. The event is broken into two groups to help manage crowds: the first from noon to 2 p.m., and the second from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Check in at Union Square Park.

