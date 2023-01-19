Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with some Lunar New Year celebrations around Baltimore this weekend.

You can also celebrate the birthday of horror writer Edgar Allan Poe with a murder mystery that will send chills down your spine. Then, later in the weekend, warm up with some craft beers and warm cocktails.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Poe Birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, Westminster Hall & Burying Grounds. Celebrate the 214th birthday of Edgar Allan Poe on Jan. 19, 2023. The event will include a murder mystery, a graveside toast, and other festivities to pay tribute to the horror writer. The bus tour will leave from Westminster Hall at 6:15 p.m. Read more about the event in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Chesapeake Bay Boat Show, Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds. The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will feature more than 30 Maryland boat dealers and more than 80 exhibitors.

Winter Roller Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. to midnight, Shake & Bake Family Fun Center. Skate the night away or dance off the rink to celebrate the winter spirit.

Games With Trains, Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m., B&O Railroad Museum. The B&O Railroad Museum has teamed up with the Games Club of Maryland to host a day of train-themed games, including Ticket to Ride, 20th Century Limited, 18xx, TransAmerica, Orient Express, and more.

Harbor Point Ice Festival, Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harbor Point Central Plaza, 1310 Point Street. The Chinese Lunar New Year is upon us. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by watching artists carve ice sculptures with chainsaws and chisels. Plus, enjoy hot drinks, good eats, and live performances such as Chinese puppeteering, a Chinese dragon dance, and hula hooping.

Lunar Night Cultural Festival, Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, West Shore Park, 401 Light Street. Enjoy a weekend-long Lunar New Year celebration with Asian art, food, and performances, including Peking opera, a sugar painting show, a face changing show, and more.

Craft Beer & Warm Cocktail Festival, Saturday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m., Power Plant Live! It’s chilly outside, but you can warm up with a winter cocktail, including spiked hot chocolate, warm ciders, hot toddies, and more. You can also get samples from more than 20 breweries, including lagers, IPAs, stouts, porters, barrel-aged beer, light lagers, and more. Plus, enjoy live music from the band Soundtown, DJs, games, contests, bull riding, food trucks, and more.

Gallery Closing Reception, Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-5 p.m. Crystal Moll Gallery is closing down their Federal Hill gallery after 13 years. But don’t worry, they’ll be moving to Highlandtown. While they’re still in Fed Hill, the gallery will host a closing reception, exhibition, and moving sale.

Fundraising Dance, Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. Drink iced tea and cocktails, eat freshly shucked oysters by Lady J, dance to DJ tunes and be captivated by the beautiful plants at this fundraiser for the Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Gift Swap, Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Alexander’s Tavern. It’s the thought that counts, but sometimes a gift just isn’t a good match for you or maybe it’s a duplicate of something you already have. Bring a wrapped, unwanted gift to swap at Alexander’s Tavern. Be sure to label it as a general gift (“G”), adult gift for recipients 21 and older (“A”), or a children’s gift (“C”).

Lunar New Year Celebration, Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Walters Art Museum. This year marks the celebration of the rabbit, representing the fourth year in the 12-year cycle of the Lunar calendar. To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the Walters Art Museum will host performances by Baltimore Chinese School and Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe, art-making, other activities.

