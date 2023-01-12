The Beatles.

This weekend is a perfect opportunity to appreciate art and music around Baltimore, from symphonic performances of Beatles songs to the visiting Broadway tour of “My Fair Lady.”

Plus, Monday will bring the city’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade since the beginning of the pandemic, and other opportunities to honor the civil rights leader.

Here’s the weekend lineup:

My Fair Lady, Thursday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 15, Hippodrome Theatre. If you’re looking for a “loverly” way to spend your weekend, consider a visit to the Hippodrome Theatre to see the touring Broadway musical “My Fair Lady.” Linguistics professor Henry Higgins sets out to transform Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle into his vision of a “proper lady.”

Beatles Symphonic Experience, Thursday, Jan. 12, Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Beatlemania is in Baltimore. Hear The Beatles’ music performed by the BSO alongside photos that offer peeks behind the scenes of the Fab Four.

Akea Brionne, Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-7:30 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Watch a screening of Akea Brionne’s film “Mississippi Goddamn,” which was conceived alongside her commission for the Baltimore Museum of Art’s “A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration” exhibition. Then, Brionne will talk with BMA curator Jessica Bell Brown. Attendees will gain free admission to the “Movement” exhibition.

Dulcimer Workshop, Thursday, Jan. 12, 7-8:30 p.m., Oregon Ridge Nature Center. No experience is necessary to participate in this dulcimer meet-up and workshop. The event is open to people age 16 and older. Loaner dulcimers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register online.

Shadz of Soul, Friday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Keystone Korner. The female R&B group Shadz of Soul formed in the early ’90s in the Washington, D.C. area. Now, the group is visiting Baltimore for a performance at Keystone Korner.

Friday the 13th, Friday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m., The Crown. Buck the superstitions around Friday the 13th and find some good luck at The Crown’s Soirée. The event will feature musical selections by Confetti the First, Branmuffz, Night Wife, and Sasha Miles.

Orchid Show, Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15, Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. The Rawlings Conservatory has partnered with the Maryland Orchid Society to host an orchid show featuring society members’ prize-winning plants. The Conservatory recommends a donation of $5 per person for admission.

Columbia School of Rock, Saturday, Jan. 14, 12 p.m., Tin Roof Baltimore. Enjoy musical tributes to AC/DC, White Stripes, The Black Keys, and other bands.

80s New Wave Dance Party, Saturday, Jan. 14, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Travel back to the ’80s at this new wave dance party.

MLK Jr. Day Parade, Monday, Jan. 16, noon, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Watch the return of Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade for the first time since 2019. Find service opportunities and other MLK events in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

