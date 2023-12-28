As we bid farewell to 2023 and say hello to 2024, Baltimore is finishing out the year with a weekend of fun.

From fireworks and drone shows, to yoga and biking events, there’s lots to do before the year is done.

Check it all out in our final weekend events roundup of 2023:

Hank Williams Tribute Show, Thursday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., Creative Alliance, The Theater. In this tribute show to country songwriter Hank Williams, catch performances by Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Robin & Linda Williams, Daryl Davis, Jake Blount, Patrick McAvinue, and Alex Lacquement. The show is described as a “country, honky-tonk, swingin’ extravaganza of musical friends collaborating to bring to life classic songs from the real roots of country music.”

Masquerade Ride Bike Party, Friday, Dec. 29, 6:45 p.m., St. Mary’s Park. Join Baltimore Bike Party for an end-of-year masquerade ride. Riders should meet up at St. Mary’s Park at 6:45 p.m. to begin at 7 p.m. The ride will end with a dance party at Suspended Brewing Co. around 9 p.m. Find out more information here.

A Dream Launcher’s Christmas, Friday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Keystone Korner. Come out for a night of holiday cheer and musical classics as Dream Launchers presents “A Wonderful Christmas Time,” featuring Adam Blackstone & The Legacy Experience, Jamal Moore, Gabby Samone, Christie Dashiell and other special musical guest performances.

Family Bike Party, Saturday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wyman Park Dell. The Baltimore Family Alliance and Bikemore have organized a family-friendly bike parade from Charles Village to Reservoir Hill. The day will start with coffee, hot chocolate, and bike tune-ups in Wyman Park Dell, and end with food vendors and play time at German Park.

New Year’s Musical Celebration, Saturday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. The Greg Hatza Organ Trio — including Greg Hatza on the Hammond organ, Michael Raitzyk on guitar, and Robert Shahid on drums — will perform a concert to round out 2023 and welcome 2024.

Poe Magic and Mystery, Saturday, Dec. 30, 8-10 p.m., Poe’s Magic Theatre, Lord Baltimore Hotel. Enjoy a night of magic, mystery, illusion, and stories with performances by Poe’s Magic Theatre.

Yoga at the Zoo, Sunday, Dec. 31, 8-10 a.m., Maryland Zoo. An instructor will guided you through 60 minutes of Vinyasa-style yoga. The class is welcome to beginners and intermediate yoga enthusiasts, with options that can be tailored to different skill levels. Participants should bring their own mat. The class is coed and intended for guests age 15 and older.

Midnight Noon, Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to celebrate the coming new year, but don’t want to stay up until midnight, the Maryland Science Center is offering an earlier option. Participate in festive activities and games, explore the center’s hands-on science exhibits, and cheer on the noontime ball drop.

Late Skate, Sunday, Dec. 31, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Inner Harbor Ice Rink. Get in your last skate of 2023 at the ice rink at the Inner Harbor. Then, watch the fireworks show over the harbor.

NYE Performances and Fireworks Show, Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12 p.m., Inner Harbor. Starting at 8 p.m., enjoy music peformances at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre. Then ring in the new year with a fireworks show — and, new this year, a drone show. Some local shops and cultural institutions will have special holiday hours. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Like this: Like Loading...