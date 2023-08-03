Music is in the air this weekend, Baltimore. From a video-game inspired concert to a festival celebrating Latin American music, dance and cultures, there’s plenty to make your heart sing.

Plus, enjoy a joint performance by bands O.A.R. and the Goo Goo Dolls over at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

First Thursday Concert, Thursday, Aug. 3, music starts at 5:30 p.m., Canton Waterfront Park. In this month’s free WTMD First Thursday concert, enjoy performances by Deer Tick, Abraham Alexander, and Baltimore’s own Modern Nomad.

Guinness OGB 5th Anniversary, Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Halethorpe, MD. A four-day celebration to commemorate OGB Baltimore’s 5th-year anniversary. Featuring an overall wood theme, live music, and the introduction of three beers to commemorate the anniversary.

Lindy Hop Workshop Weekend, Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, Mobtown Ballroom. Participate in two days of classes with Marie N’Diaye, Jamica Zion, Stephen Atemie, and Jon Tigert. Then, enjoy two nights of live music with the Sunny Side Jazz Band from New Orleans; a Baltimore history tour by Hannah Lane and Charlie Wieprecht; and four competitions.

Sunset Soirees, Friday, Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m., Village of Cross Keys. Mark Shapiro & Friends will perform live in the Cross Keys courtyard. Bring a lawn chair, and enjoy food and drinks from Easy Like Sunday.

O.A.R. and Goo Goo Dolls, Friday, Aug. 4, gates 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion. It’s going to be a big night for Columbia, as bands O.A.R. and the Goo Goo Dolls visit Merriweather on their The Big Night Out Tour.

The String Queens, Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. Watch and listen to the trio of Kendall Isadore on violin, Dawn Johnson on viola, and Élise Sharp on cello perform pieces ranging from the Baroque era to the Jazz Age to today’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Daft Punk Night, Friday, Aug. 4, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Party all night to Daft Punk hits and deep cuts + French electro, disco, and indie-dance.

ResFest, Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., German Park, 2423 Linden Ave. The St. Francis Neighborhood Center will host its 18th annual Reservoir Hill Resource Fair and Music Festival (ResFest).

E-World Festival, Saturday, Aug. 5, doors 11 a.m., show 12 p.m., Rams Head Live. Jaymine Enterprise Group presents the world’s first E-Sports music festival, featuring live music and an interactive solo gaming tournament all on one stage.

Baltimore by Baltimore: Latin Heritage Edition, Saturday, Aug. 5, 12-8 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheater at Pratt and Light streets. This month’s Baltimore by Baltimore festival will celebrate Latin heritage. Enjoy music and dance, including performances by Yesenia Mejia Herrera, Conjunto Bruja, Bad Hombres, DJ La Femme, and more. There will also be a corn husk making workshop by the Artesanas.

Plein Air Exhibition and Paint-Out, Saturday, Aug. 5, 3-5 p.m., Crystal Moll Gallery and Highlandtown Gallery. The galleries will host an opening reception Aug. 5 for a plein-air art exhibition. There will also be a plein air demonstration by award-winning painter Beth-Ann Wilson from 3:30-5 p.m., a paint-out, and a “wet paint sale” with artworks created at the event. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Bit Gen Gamer Fest, Saturday, Aug. 5, doors 3 p.m., show 3:30 p.m., Ottobar. Visit Ottobar for the 16th Bit Gen Gamer Fest. There will also be video game-inspired musical acts, free-to-play console and arcade classics, and video game-themed cocktails and other cold beverages.

Sunset Concert: Gypsy Jazz with Michael Joseph Harris Ensemble, Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-8 p.m., Star Bright Farm. Sit on the hillside by the lavender field and watch the sunset to the sounds of gypsy jazz.

Duke Robillard & Scott Hamilton Sextet, Sunday, Aug. 6, 5-6:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. Legendary guitarist/vocalist Duke Robillard and tenor saxophonist Scott Hamilton combine forces in an all-star jazz sextet, featuring Jon-Erik Kellso on trumpet, Bruce Bears on piano, Marty Ballou on bass, and Mark Teixera on drums.

