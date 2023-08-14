The Keystone Korner Baltimore Jazz Club will host a night honoring and celebrating the birthday of Whitney Houston on Aug. 30.

EPIC FAM, in partnership with Dream Launchers, presents “One Moment in Time,” featuring Baltimore native and singer Gabby Samone to debut this performance honoring the late Whitney Houston.

Samone appeared on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” in November 2022, and with vocals and an appearance like Houston’s, she was chosen to lead this tribute. She’s opened for R&B legends Keke Wyatt and Kelly Price. She’s also landed a role in her first major production, “Dream Girls.”

“By being selected as the tribute artist, she solidifies her position as Baltimore’s next up and coming artist on the rise,” says Nicole Kirby in the press release announcing the show.

Although Houston was born Aug. 9, 1963, the event at Keystone Korner will help close out her birth month on Aug. 30.

EPIC FAM is excited to honor Houston’s legacy and thinks Keystone Korner is the perfect place to do it.

“We are delighted at EPIC FAM to partner with Dream Launchers and Keystone Korner in celebrating the music and honoring the vocal artistry of Ms. Whitney Houston, the greatest female vocalist in Pop music history,” said Dermell Brunson, CEO of EPIC FAM. “Ms. Houston’s greatness has inspired a new generation of vocalists to reach for their highest excellence in the magic of musical storytelling. Keystone has a rich history in honoring the legends, and its music venue in Baltimore creates the perfect vibe to celebrate! EPIC FAM is dedicated to continuing the legacy Ms. Houston created! As a new artist, Gabby Samone undoubtedly represents that legacy personified, to this generation for many years to come.”

Dream Launchers lauded the choice of Samone to lead the tribute, along with other powerful jazz and singer/songwriter vocalists Jeheiel and Vyann.

Whitney Houston sold over 200 million combined albums, singles, and videos worldwide over the course of her career. She’s the only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1, and only one a few solo artists with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums.

Houston’s version of Dolly Parton’s song “I Will Always Love You” is the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist. She won six GRAMMY awards, 16 Billboard Music awards, 22 American Music Awards, and boasted many other music, television, movie, and charitable honors recognizing her extraordinary contributions in each of those fields. She died on February 11, 2012.

“Dream Launchers & EPIC FAM’s ‘One Moment in Time: A Night Honoring the Musical Legacy of Whitney Houston’ promises to be an event you don’t want to miss. Much like ‘The Voice’ herself, Baltimore’s own emerging star, Gabby Samone’s vocal recipe of range and power blended with her ever-sweet tone leaves listeners with chills,” said Cornell Showell, CEO of Dream Launchers. “It only gets better as this magical and memorable night will feature other hometown rising stars; the musical genius of Jeheiel and the soulful, jazz-influenced music of singer/songwriter Vyann. This is all happening at Baltimore’s premier jazz and dinner club, Keystone Korner. Be sure to get your tickets today to see firsthand that the future of Baltimore and the music industry is in good hands.”

“Prepare to be captivated as Gabby Samone and her illustrious friends pay homage to the renowned Whitney Houston. Don’t miss out on a night that embodies the magic of music and the power of Houston’s unforgettable legacy,” said Kirby.

General admission tickets are $30, and VIP seating is $35. You can get tickets to attend in person by clicking this link.

A streaming pass is $10, and can be purchased by clicking this link.

