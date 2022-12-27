Real estate in 2022 was all over the place. The year started strong, with houses going on and off the market in a few days, and sometimes, a few hours. I would frequently write a story about a house on Monday to submit at noon on Tuesday, and when I would double check to see the status, the house would have been sold! It was a seller’s market with low interest rates, low inventory and high demand.

But things have slowed since the interest rates began increasing in the fall. For example, six months ago, a house may have entered the market at $450,000 but sold for $500,000. With an interest rate of 4.5% and 10% down, the monthly payment would have been about $3,028. Now, with an asking price of $450,000, the same selling price and 10% down, with a 6.5% interest rate, the monthly payment would be $3,053.

All of that being said, some houses are still selling quickly at well above their asking price, with multiple offers. A realtor friend told me about a house in Roland Park that had 70 showings, received eight verified offers and sold for $154,000 over the asking price. The house was unique in its style, had some recent renovations and was located on a corner lot in Roland Park, a very desirable neighborhood with scant inventory.

As we did this time last year, we’re going take a look at what the most popular houses I wrote about were. I don’t see the stats and number of views for each house, so it’s always a surprise to me what you, the reader, liked the most.

Starting at the fifth most popular house, we have 909 St. Paul St., a stunning classical townhouse in the middle of Mt. Vernon. The house with six bedrooms/four bathrooms was on the market for $988,000. The house was beautifully renovated and came with a small private apartment and on-site parking, which is a huge asset in car-crowded Mt. Vernon. Photo credit: Allan Forest/Tru Place.

Next up is a historic stone house in Cockeysville at 1701 Western Run Road, which had several tenant houses, a barn or two all on 26+ acres on Western Run Road. The oldest part of the house dated from 1806, with updated carried out in 1850. It had been sympathetically updated over the years and retained many of its historic details.

Next is a charming classic cedar-shake shingle house at 101 Woodlawn Road in Roland Park. This house was owned and updated by a well-known local architect and the care they put into it was obvious and they wisely kept many of the house’s original details. The house featured six bedrooms and five baths and the home featured a huge wrap-around porch.

Coming in at number two was a beautiful light-filled co-op at the Tuscany Apartments in historic Tuscany-Canterbury. Units in this gorgeous building don’t come on the market frequently, as people who move there tend to stay there. I said that this unit would be perfect for a bookish professor at Hopkins or a scientist studying the stars at the Webb Space Telescope.

The top house of 2022 is this charming cedar-shake shingle farmhouse at 206 W. Seminary Ave. in historic Lutherville. This small, but delightful house really resonated with a lot of our readers. Its cheery red shutters and details and its covered porch and sunny enclosed sunporch held a lot of appeal. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a very attractive price point, this farmhouse sold quickly.

I can’t wait to see what houses come on the market in 2023, but in the meantime, please accept our best wishes for a happy, safe and prosperous 2023!

All images from the listings.

Like this: Like Loading...