Shake Shack. Photo via Wikimedia Commons, by m01229.

For months Canton residents have watched as developers constructed and put the finishing touches on new retailers at The Shops at Canton Crossing. Well, the wait is almost over for Shake Shack’s newest Baltimore location.

The restaurant, located at 3902 Boston St., will open its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m.

The popular burger joint will join neighboring retailers Sprouts Farmers Market, Pure Raw Juice, and the newly opened Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant Cava.

Shake Shack’s burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and lemonades will be available everyday 10:30 a.m. to 10 pm.

The new location will feature indoor dining and outdoor patio seating, and it will also be Shake Shack’s first Maryland restaurant with a drive-through option.

The first 100 customers on opening day will receive custom Baltimore swag bags.

According to officials, in addition to featuring Shake Shack’s classic menu, for a limited time the chain has partnered with Hot Ones to include a spicy version of their classics, including a Hot Ones burger, Hot Ones chicken, Hot Ones cheese fries and bacon cheese fries.

For every sandwich sold on opening day Shake Shack will donate $1 to Good Harvest Community Kitchen. The organization is a local non-profit that combats food insecurity by providing meals to impoverished families in Baltimore.

The Canton location will be Shake Shack’s third restaurant in Baltimore City, with locations in the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium — and the company’s fifth location in Maryland, with restaurants in Towson and Columbia.

