Wife and husband Kaitlin and John Castor recently opened bánh mì shop Theo’s Rolls & Bowls at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. Theo’s takes over a space last occupied by Bullhead Pit Beef.

The Castors were raised in the Philippines and fell in love with the Vietnamese bánh mì sandwiches after being exposed to them in the United States. Kaitlin Castor said they have made trips to New York and Virginia to try different bánh mì sandwiches and were inspired by JOJU in New York City when coming up with the concept for Theo’s.

Kaitlin Castor said the sandwiches are traditional in a sense where they have French bread, pate spread, mayo, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and radish, but said they are taking a more modern approach to the proteins. They have the traditional lemongrass pork or chicken, but also have bánh mì sandwiches with pulled pork adobo, a nod to their Filipino heritage; Korean pork belly; Korean beef bulgogi; chipotle fried chicken; Banhg Banhg shrimp; and tofu.

The Castors tested 10 types of French bread to find exactly what they were looking for. They landed on bread from Hyattsville’s Lyon Bakery.

Along with bánh mì sandwiches, Theo’s offers bowls with steamed rice or mixed greens that have the same protein options and toppings plus different sauces. Side orders include Shumai dumplings and pork spring rolls made in a Filipino fashion.

Read more at SouthBmore.

