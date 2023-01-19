Pups and puppy lovers are cordially invited to share in the love of The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s (BARCS) second annual dog wedding next month.

The annual gala fundraiser event will support BARCS and their continued efforts for being a safe haven to thousands of dogs and cats each year.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lord Baltimore Hotel Grand Ballroom, hundreds will gather to “paw-ty” and celebrate the union of former BARCS residents Lily Rahl and Nugget Tymoch.

Lily Rahl came to BARCS in June 2022 when she was only a few months old, abnormally thin with no muscle mass, and couldn’t even stand. After her and her brother were left abandoned in a vacant apartment without food or water for weeks, a neighbor called the police and the sibling pups were rescued and nursed back to health.

Nugget Tymoch, now 12 months old, came to BARCS in May 2022 after being found by Baltimore City police who were performing a search warrant on a home. Nugget had been attacked by another dog days prior and received no medical attention. He had bite wounds to the chest and had broken bones so severe he needed his leg amputated.

Both dogs were loved and fostered back to health by BARCS staff members Debby Rahl, who’s the “mother of the bride,” and Amethyst Tymoch, who’s the “mother of the groom.”

“We were looking to add a puppy to our household and we knew we wanted it to come from BARCS,” Tymoch said. “On a Friday afternoon, an emergency foster request came in. I said to my partner, ‘Do we want to foster this puppy in the meantime?’ He got the puppy, saw his condition and fell in love. So when the release was up we got priority to adopt him and we had no questions about it. He was ours.”

Nugget and Lily went on a “date” with their moms and quickly realized they both shared a love for long walks and peanut butter cookies. Naturally, the next step for the pair was holy matrimony. Former BARCS rescue pups Nugget and Lily.

The pre-wedding festivities will include Nugget’s BARCS’lor party Jan. 24 at Sagamore Spirits where guests can enjoy whiskey samplings, charcuterie, a custom-rolled cigar, and more. No pups are allowed at the event.

However, furry friends are invited to Lily’s BARCS’lorette Party on Jan. 20 where there will be games, drinks, raffles and more.

The wedding afterparty will take place at B&O Brasserie. The venue will stay open an additional 2 hours for party people to keep the celebration going.

If you’re unable to make it to any of the wedding events, BARCS will collect for the couples “Puppymoon Fund,” which will go toward the Franky Fund program. Both Lily and Nugget were saved by the Franky Fund, which cares for animals with extreme medical needs. The costs to save their lives is outside of the organization’s annual budget, so the fund relies solely on private donations.

The last BARCS wedding in 2020 raised $24,000, without seeking sponsorships or outside help. This year, with the help of sponsors, including Tito’s Vodka, Boordy Vineyards, Baltimore Bark House and many more, the animal rescue organization has a goal to raise $45,000.

Check out additional sponsors, or RSVP and purchase tickets for all events on the BARCS website.

