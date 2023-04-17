In 2022, the Baltimore Orioles had the fourth-youngest roster in the MLB based on average age (27.62 years old). That figure does not change much, as the club has prioritized giving the young talent in their farm system opportunities to shine in the major leagues.

The Orioles have acquired a lot of talent in recent years. In the past four drafts, the Orioles have used a top-five selections on catcher Adley Rutschman (No. 1 overall in 2019), outfielder Heston Kjerstad (No. 2 in 2020), outfielder Colton Cowser (No. 5 in 2021) and shortstop Jackson Holliday (No. 1 in 2022). But the club has found talent outside of top-five picks as well.

One of the men tasked with developing these young players is Double-A Bowie manager Kyle Moore. Moore is a former Oriole farmhand himself, having played 29 games for the organization from 2010-2011 as a catcher. He became the manager of the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate in 2022 after managing elsewhere in the organization from 2018-2021.

“The biggest thing that I learned was that when we move players fast like we do in this organization, you’ve got to coach them fast and you’ve got to pour your heart out to them early,” Moore said of his first year in Bowie on Glenn Clark Radio April 5. “You can’t miss a coaching opportunity because when these guys get it and it clicks for them, they’re going to move fast. And it was a real learning experience.”

Moore, 37, has been in the organization since 2010. He recalled that the Orioles did not rely on their farm system in the same way a decade ago. How the organization operates has transformed in a big way, according to Moore. The manager mentioned that he had already worked with nearly every player invited to major league spring training this year, a first for him.

“Where we’re at as an organization right now, almost all of our major league invites are homegrown and they’re all really good,” Moore said. “They’re all top prospects or they’re already having an impact in the big leagues. I think that’s the biggest thing that’s changed. I don’t know really exactly how we did it, but we acquired an enormous amount of talent as far as players go in the minor leagues. And I just don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything like this.”

The Orioles have not just had good luck in the draft. Moore said Orioles international scouting director Koby Perez has found some talent as well. One of those players is Cuban infielder César Prieto, who is beginning the season with Bowie. Signed in 2022, Prieto is a career .280/.320/.41362 minor league hitter with 12 home runs and 62 RBIs.

