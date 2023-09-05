DAZZLING DANCES!

Sunday, September 10th at 3:00pm | Kraushaar Auditorium at Goucher College

1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson, MD

(Easy, Free Parking Available!)

Baltimore’s own Katherine Needleman gives the Maryland premiere of Ruth Gipps’ Oboe Concerto. American Ulysses Kay’s melodic Six Dances for String Orchestra which was first heard of CBS Radio’s “String Serenade” in 1953 receives its BCO debut and Mozart’s Symphony No.36 “Linz”, nicknamed for the Austrian town in which he wrote the entire work in only four days opens BCO’s season.

Ticket Info:

$39 General Admission

Receive 15% off your purchase of 3 full-price tickets or 25% off your purchase of 4+ full-price tickets. Tickets are also available before the concert on-site at the Box Office starting at 1:30pm.

All students attend FREE! with valid student ID. Email info@thebco.org for more information on how to reserve free student tickets.

