College placement is one of the top priorities for students and families. Beth Tfiloh has a designated three-person college guidance team, situated within a newly constructed college guidance suite. Throughout the four-year process, counselors advocate with intention, thoughtfulness and purpose, offering hands-on, individualized attention to every single student as they find the best post-graduate plan for everyone.

College placement involves intentional planning, guidance, and counsel and begins prior to 9th grade. Students are placed in courses based upon their prior academic standing, encouraging them to enroll in the advanced placement coursework when appropriate, and setting a trajectory for the student’s high school path. The 9th grade advisor also introduces students to diverse co-curricular opportunities like athletics, arts, and various clubs and committees such as Mock Trial, AIPAC, Model U.N., Math club, and Kol BT (BT’s high school newspaper), to name a few, all with a thought to enrich High School experience and highlight these experiences for the student’s résumé.

In 9th grade, after students have adjusted to high school life, they are encouraged to plan their community service hours, to take steps to set themselves up for success, and to find ways to be an agent of positive change within the community. BT’s high school graduation requirement for community services mandates that students must complete hours in all three areas: service that directly impacts Beth Tfiloh, the Jewish community, and an organization in the greater community. Halaine Steinberg, BT’s Director of College Guidance and DEI Coordinator, discusses diversity with students, instilling the concept that as human beings we should all advocate for equity and inclusion, and to support diversity in others. Creating initiatives to help boost people who need a position near the front of the line so that they too have a chance, is a responsibility we all share.

In the fall of their junior year, students receive a college advisor assignment. At the initial meeting with parents and their student, the advisor skillfully discusses the college application process, including topics such as college placement, a student’s coursework since their freshman year, co-curricular activities, volunteer service hours, and college affordability and financial aid options. The advantages and disadvantages of ACT vs. SAT are considered, including when to register for those tests, and which test will best highlight a student’s strengths. Lastly, the advisor will share a list of target, reach and safety colleges, explain concepts such as demonstrated interest, and discuss systems used to apply for colleges (such as Navient). The list of colleges will evolve and be modified over the next year as students research and visit colleges. When applicable for a student, emphasis will be placed on Early Decision and Early Action. Traditionally, November 1st and December 1st are the deadlines for most colleges, although numerous colleges have rolling deadlines.

Halaine Steinberg, BT Director of College Guidance and DEI Coordinator, meeting with student, Alec G. ’24

BT strategically schedules college visit days into the school’s calendar, which gives senior students adequate time to plan for out-of-town college visits to campuses of their choice without compromising their normal coursework. Additionally, college representatives, including gap year program representatives, visit the BT campus frequently so students can meet face-to-face with college admissions professionals to demonstrate interest, learn more about each school, and ask questions about Jewish life on campus. Alumni often reach out to BT students who they know will be visiting a school where they currently attend and will also act as an unofficial admissions guide, providing visiting seniors with an additional glimpse into college life.

BT students value Jewish life on campus – and many emerge as natural leaders in various roles, whether at Hillel, Jewish organizations, or Jewish Greek life. Due to their significant level of Hebrew, Judaics, strong Jewish identity, love of Israel, and the lessons they have learned by attending a Jewish day school, BT students are instilled with the confidence and awareness of current issues that Jews face and are better equipped to handle the antisemitism they will no doubt encounter in the real world. BT students also value Israel gap year programs and many participate in yeshivot, seminary, and programs such as Young Judaea.

Maya Taylor ’22, speaking at a vigil in support of Israel, held on The Green of the University of Delaware campus on October 12, 2024. The vigil was hosted by UD Hillel.

University Hillel programs are a great resource for students looking for more information about Jewish life on campus. Students should consider reaching out to campus Hillels, as they often can provide impromptu campus tours, an inside scoop on the Jewish campus experience. At times when antisemitism sentiment can run high on college campuses – especially in recent weeks with the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel and ensuing war – BT alumni have shared that Hillels and other Jewish campus organizations have offered invaluable support and comfort, providing guidance and community. Jewish organizations want Jewish life to flourish on college campuses and are eager to help to show prospective families what is available.

College advisors work with students in tandem with colleges and universities. Because the advisors know their students so well, they can present students in the best possible light, highlighting a student’s strengths and helping students present an application package that truly represents them at their best. The relationship that is built between students and their advisors lasts well past college acceptance; many students visit BT after college to visit with their high school advisor and seek advice and recommendations for the next stage of their academic life.

Yonatan Dagan ’23, was among the nearly 500 students who gathered at Ohio State University in support of Israel, later giving a speech. The rally was held on October 9, 2023, and was organized by the Schottenstein Chabad House and OSU Hillel.

Beth Tfiloh has a proven track record of past students who have successfully navigated the college admissions process at a variety of colleges and universities. As such, BT has garnered a reputation among college admissions teams for sending qualified, high-caliber candidates their way. BT’s credibility speaks for itself during each admissions cycle, so when BT advocates for its students, college and university admissions teams listen. Seventy percent of BT 2023 graduates were accepted into the University of Maryland, well surpassing the national average of 41 percent. BT grads consistently share how learning to manage their dual-curriculum schedule at Beth Tfiloh overly prepared them for the rigors of college life, ensuring a seamless college transition.

Advocating with integrity is an essential component to a successful college admissions experience. To learn more about a Beth Tfiloh education, including the college guidance program, visit https://www.BethTfiloh.com/admissions.

